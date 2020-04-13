Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 510.2% Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 510.2% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, LBank, OKEx and HADAX. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $169,696.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.02285467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.70 or 0.03297870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00601648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00775527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00076171 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00524946 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

