ADAMANT Messenger Hits One Day Volume of $302.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $799,260.54 and approximately $302.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,121,981 coins and its circulating supply is 83,979,971 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

