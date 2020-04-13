Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 12,780 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $101.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,424,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,342,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen upped their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

