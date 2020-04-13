Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,701,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,932,496. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

