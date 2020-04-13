Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $13.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,197.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,980. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,235.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.