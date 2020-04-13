Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 17,833 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in State Street by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in State Street by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of STT stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.