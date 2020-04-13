Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 20,741 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,612,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.59.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.81. 4,767,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,751,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

