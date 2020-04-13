Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 5,655 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,680 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,689,000 after acquiring an additional 568,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.28. 36,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

