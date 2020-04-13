Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WFC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.91. 19,915,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,027,204. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

