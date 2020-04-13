Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

NYSE HON traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average of $167.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

