Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after buying an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,851. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

