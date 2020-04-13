Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,570. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

