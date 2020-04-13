Addenda Capital Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $9.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

