Addenda Capital Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,960 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,200,000 after buying an additional 165,255 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3,170.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 266,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 258,337 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of CM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,637. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.