Addenda Capital Inc. Has $5.78 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $3.48 on Monday, hitting $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 153,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,994. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

