Addenda Capital Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

