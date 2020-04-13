Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for about 3.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.17% of Rogers Communications worth $34,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Veritas Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,500. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

