Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 16,554 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $120,468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after buying an additional 799,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,114,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $22,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 139,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,774.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

