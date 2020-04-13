Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 1,695 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,568 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after purchasing an additional 142,492 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Linde from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

LIN stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,229. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.57 and its 200-day moving average is $198.57.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.963 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

