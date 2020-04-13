Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 2,875 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,244,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average is $152.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

