Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 31,053 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,053 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,403. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

