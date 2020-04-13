Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 5,183 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $260.11. 1,419,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,976,963. The firm has a market cap of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

