Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,949,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,069,000 after acquiring an additional 754,628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after acquiring an additional 524,374 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

BLL traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 89,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,666. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

