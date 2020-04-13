Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

