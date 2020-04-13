Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 70.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Fiserv by 198.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,493 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 180.1% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 49.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 24.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.93. 115,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,255. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

