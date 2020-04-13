Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Adshares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $3,765.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.02770328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00213401 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Adshares Token Profile

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,864,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

