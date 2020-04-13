Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.05. 15,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $182.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $143.82.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

