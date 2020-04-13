Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Nomura in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

AAP opened at $106.86 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

