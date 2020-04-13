Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $106.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

