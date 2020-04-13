Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $32.37. 68,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,973. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

