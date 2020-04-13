Advanced Internet Blocks Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 24 Hours (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded flat against the US dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $132,035.48 and approximately $3,934.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00599331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008633 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

