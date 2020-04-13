Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Hits Market Capitalization of $36,683.02

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $36,683.02 and $187.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,453,995 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

