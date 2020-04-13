Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 888,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aecom by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,131,000 after buying an additional 1,568,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,805,000 after buying an additional 1,093,365 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth about $37,707,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 757,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Aecom by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 582,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 405,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

