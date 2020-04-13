Aecom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACM)

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,507 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the average volume of 3,752 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Aecom by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Aecom by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after buying an additional 344,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aecom by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 218,638 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

ACM traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.54. 138,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

