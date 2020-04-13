AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $25.76 on Monday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.21.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.