Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $54.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 133.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AERI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $45.68.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. The business had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.