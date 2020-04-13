AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,096 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.18% of AES worth $23,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in AES by 10.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 34.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at $8,667,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarun Khanna acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

NYSE:AES opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

