Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $114.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 162.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,871,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,732,000 after purchasing an additional 317,089 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 353,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 188,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.