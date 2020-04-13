Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $78.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

