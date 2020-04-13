Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of AEM traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.78. 202,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

