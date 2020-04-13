Agree Realty (ADC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect Agree Realty to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

