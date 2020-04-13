Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.76% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS PAZRF remained flat at $$1.98 on Monday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2019 includes interests in 274 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

