AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce sales of $126.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.45 million. AlarmCom reported sales of $112.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year sales of $551.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.30 million to $555.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $604.60 million, with estimates ranging from $595.40 million to $613.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $29,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,963. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AlarmCom by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AlarmCom by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,099,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

