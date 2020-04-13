AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,446,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,985.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,963. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth about $30,099,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

