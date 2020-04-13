AlarmCom’s (ALRM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Northland Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $42.72 on Monday. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,963 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth $42,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

