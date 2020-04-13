Alembic Global Advisors Downgrades Textron (NYSE:TXT) to Neutral

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

TXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

NYSE:TXT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. 28,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,538. Textron has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Textron by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $22,031,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Textron by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Textron by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

