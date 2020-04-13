Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 2,555.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

