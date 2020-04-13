Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $255.00 at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.86.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $196.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.18. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.