Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,094.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,250 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Alkermes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

