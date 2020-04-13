Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Announce Earnings of $10.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to report earnings per share of $10.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.34. Alleghany reported earnings per share of $9.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $40.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.25 to $41.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $47.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.60 to $49.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.35) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $584.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $744.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

